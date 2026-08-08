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Aprilia Storm 125 vs Aprilia SR Storm

In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Aprilia SR Storm choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, SR Storm engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs SR Storm Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Storm 125 Sr storm
BrandApriliaAprilia
Price₹ 85,169₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity124 cc124.49 cc
Power9.92 PS PS9.92 PS PS

Filters
Storm 125
Aprilia Storm 125
BS6
₹85,169*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SR Storm
Aprilia SR Storm
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia Storm 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L6.5 L
Load Capacity
142 kg-
Ground Clearance
130 mm155 mm
Length
1985 mm1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1365 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg118 kg
Height
1148 mm1261 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm780 mm
Width
806 mm806 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
150 mm220 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12Front :-120/80-12, Rear :- 130/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
18.91m-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
21.36s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
10.91s-
Quarter Mile
24.86sec @ 84.19kmph-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
4.69s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
33.38m-
Kickdown (20-80 kmph)
5.85s-
City Mileage
50.08 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.31 kmph-
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1-
Displacement
124.45 cc124.49 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradleTubular chassis
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorberMono shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front ForkFront fork with 30 mm inner tube
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
AnalogAnalogue
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
99,7281,22,358
Ex-Showroom Price
87,0821,07,196
RTO
8,3278,575
Insurance
4,3196,587
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1432,629

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