In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 43 kmpl.
SR 160 vs YZF R15 V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Yzf r15 v3
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|18.37 bhp @ 10000 rpm PS