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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs RayZR 125

Aprilia SR 160 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
SR 160 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Rayzr 125
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Mileage35 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc125 cc
Power11.27 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.2 L
Length
1985 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1280 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Kerb Weight
118 kg99 kg
Height
1261 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm685 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
90 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchDry, Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06786,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69274,960
RTO
9,6555,996
Insurance
10,7205,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0321,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
The 2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 now comes with Enhanced Power Assist function, along with new colour options
2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
14 Aug 2025
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
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