|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|18.5 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 8500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Transistor controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|11.6:1
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|Wet, Multiple Disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|4
|Gear Box
|CVT
|6-Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|58 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹1,66,096
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹1,40,900
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹11,802
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹10,124
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹3,270
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹3,570