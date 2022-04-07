|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Transistor controlled ignition
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|9.6 : 1
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|149 cc
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|57.3 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹1,21,901
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹1,04,700
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹8,909
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹6,617
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,675
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹2,620