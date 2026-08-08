In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
SR 160 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison