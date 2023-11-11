In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the Fascino 125 in 17 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 50 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less