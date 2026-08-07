In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS