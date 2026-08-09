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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Elegante 150

Aprilia SR 160 vs Vespa Elegante 150

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Elegante 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Elegante 150
BrandApriliaVespa
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl45.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc149 cc
Power11.27 PS PS10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Elegante 150
Vespa Elegante 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.36 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L7.4 L
Length
1985 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg115 kg
Height
1261 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm770 mm
Width
806 mm690 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-110/70 - 11,Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberDual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber.With four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeAircraft Derived Hydraulic Single Side arm Front suspension with Anti-Dive characteristics
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,56,384
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,37,972
RTO
9,65511,037
Insurance
10,7207,375
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0323,361

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