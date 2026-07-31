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Aprilia SR 160 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Raider
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 82,860
Mileage35 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.8 cc
Power11.27 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L10 L
Length
1985 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1326 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Kerb Weight
118 kg123 kg
Height
1261 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm780 mm
Width
806 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph99 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet - Multi plate type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06795,526
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69282,860
RTO
9,6556,560
Insurance
10,7206,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
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The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
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The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
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The Aprilia SR 175 carries forward the sharp Italian styling that made the SR series famous.
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Latest Videos

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