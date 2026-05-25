In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 78,100
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|57.27 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS