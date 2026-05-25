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Aprilia SR 160 vs TVS Jupiter 125

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Jupiter 125
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 78,100
Mileage35 kmpl57.27 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.8 cc
Power11.27 PS PS8.15 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.1 L
Length
1985 mm1852 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1275 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg108 kg
Height
1261 mm1168 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
806 mm681 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph95 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchCVT-Automatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canister
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes33 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06790,380
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69278,100
RTO
9,6556,248
Insurance
10,7206,032
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0321,942

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
4 Jul 2025
The Aprilia SR 175 carries forward the sharp Italian styling that made the SR series famous.
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Latest Videos

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TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
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