In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Apache rtr 180
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|177.4 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|17.13 PS PS