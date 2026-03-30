In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Aprilia
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS