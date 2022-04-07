|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|15.53 PS @ 8400 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|52.9 mm
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|13.9 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|IDI-Dual Mode Digital Ignition
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|9.5:1
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|159.7 cc
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|SI, 4- stroke, Air- Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|62 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹1,20,410
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹1,03,365
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹8,269
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹8,776
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹2,588