In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Tunwal T 133 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal T 133 Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. T 133 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
SR 160 vs T 133 Comparison