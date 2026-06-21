In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS