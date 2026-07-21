In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|20.21 PS