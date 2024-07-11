In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SR 160 vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Rv400
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours 30 Minutes