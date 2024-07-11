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Aprilia SR 160 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
SR 160 vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Rv400
BrandApriliaRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range-150 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Length
1985 mm2156 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1350 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg108 kg
Height
1261 mm1112 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm814 mm
Width
806 mm813 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberMonoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeUpside Down Forks
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,39,950
RTO
9,6550
Insurance
10,7205,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0323,132

RV400 Comparison with other bikes

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Revolt Motors RV400undefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
4 Jul 2025
The Aprilia SR 175 carries forward the sharp Italian styling that made the SR series famous.
Aprilia SR 175 road test: A sharper, stronger successor to the SR 160
15 Sept 2025
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