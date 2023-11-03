In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less