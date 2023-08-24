In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Lectrix LXS choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Lectrix LXS Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. LXS has a range of up to 89 km/charge.
SR 160 vs LXS Comparison