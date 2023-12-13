In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
SR 160 vs Zulu Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Zulu
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 79,990
|Range
|-
|104 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.