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Aprilia SR 160 vs Kinetic Green Zulu

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Kinetic Green Zulu choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zulu Price starts at Rs. 79,990 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Zulu engine makes power & torque 2000 W W & 94 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Zulu has a range of up to 104 km/charge.
SR 160 vs Zulu Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Zulu
BrandApriliaKinetic Green
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 79,990
Range-104 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2.2 kWh
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4-5 Hrs.

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zulu
Kinetic Green Zulu
STD
₹79,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Length
1985 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm-
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg93 kg
Height
1261 mm1135 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
806 mm715 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14-
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph60 Kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm2000 W
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm94 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberDual Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDHalogen Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbHalogen Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06783,883
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69279,990
RTO
9,6550
Insurance
10,7203,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0321,802

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Latest Car & Bike News

Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu is equipped with a 2.27 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mated to a hub electric motor which offers peak power of 2.8 bhp. The EV maker claims that the Zulu electric scooter can run for around 104 kms in a single charge.
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter launched in India, priced from 95,000
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The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
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13 Nov 2021
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15 Sept 2025
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