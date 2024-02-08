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Aprilia SR 160 vs Kinetic Green e-Luna

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Kinetic Green e-Luna choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green e-Luna Price starts at Rs. 69,990 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. e-Luna has a range of up to 110-120 km/charge.
SR 160 vs e-Luna Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 E-luna
BrandApriliaKinetic Green
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 69,990
Range-110-120 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hours

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
e-Luna
Kinetic Green e-Luna
X2
₹69,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Length
1985 mm1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1335 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg96 kg
Height
1261 mm1036 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
806 mm735 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.50-16
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
90 kmph50 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberDual, Hydraulic Damper with Spring
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeHydraulic Telescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06794,525
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69269,990
RTO
9,6555,599
Insurance
10,72018,936
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,031

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