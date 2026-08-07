In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Jeet X has a range of up to 100-130 km/charge.
SR 160 vs Jeet X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Jeet x
|Brand
|Aprilia
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|-
|100-130 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours