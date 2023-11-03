In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hop Electric LEO Price starts at 72,818 (ex-showroom price).
SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, LEO engine makes power & torque 250 W & 55 Nm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours.
Hop Electric offers the LEO in 5 colours.
The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
LEO has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
