In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs XBlade Comparison