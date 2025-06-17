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Aprilia SR 160 vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
SR 160 vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Sp 125
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 89,748
Mileage35 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc123.94 cc
Power11.27 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L11 L
Length
1985 mm2027 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1285 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg116 kg
Height
1261 mm1091 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
90 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm50.0 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69289,748
RTO
9,6557,179
Insurance
10,7206,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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Latest Car & Bike News

2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 now come with a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
2025 Honda SP 125 and SP 160 get TFT screen and other features
17 Jun 2025
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