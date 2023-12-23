In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less