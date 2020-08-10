In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less