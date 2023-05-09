In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Activa 6G Comparison