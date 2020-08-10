Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 160 vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc109.51 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm47 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,93787,852
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,58175,347
RTO
8,5266,528
Insurance
8,8305,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6631,888

