Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs 75,347 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less
|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|63.1 mm
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|-
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|109.51 cc
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|47 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹87,852
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹75,347
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹6,528
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹5,977
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹1,888