In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|54 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|199.6 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS