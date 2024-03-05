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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

Aprilia SR 160 vs Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] mileage is around 54 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Xtreme 200S [2020-2023] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Xtreme 200s [2020-2023]
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl54 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc199.6 cc
Power11.27 PS PS18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
Hero Xtreme 200S [2020-2023]
STD BS6
₹1 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L12.8 L
Length
1985 mm2062 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1338 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg154.5 kg
Height
1261 mm1106 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm795 mm
Width
806 mm778 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-100/80-17,Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc199.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveOil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMulti-plate, wet type
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberRectangular swingarm with mono shock
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Front Forks with anti friction bush
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,20,214
RTO
9,6559,617
Insurance
10,7209,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,985

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