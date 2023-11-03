In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less