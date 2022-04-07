HT Auto
Compare Bikes
SR 160 vs XPulse 200

Aprilia SR 160 vs Hero XPulse 200

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200
Hero XPulse 200
STD BS6
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMSDigital DC CDI Ignition System
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:110:01
Displacement
160.03 cc199.6 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMulti plate wet clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesOil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,42,238
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,20,800
RTO
8,5269,964
Insurance
8,8309,569
Accessories Charges
01,905
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6633,057

