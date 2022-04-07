|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|57.5 mm
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|10:01
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|199.6 cc
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|58 mm
|66.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹1,42,238
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹1,20,800
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹9,964
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹9,569
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,905
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹3,057