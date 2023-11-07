Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 160 vs Hero Xoom 110

In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Xoom 110
Hero Xoom 110
LX
₹69,684*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm56.5 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc110.9 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSI Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
31
Gear Box
CVTVariomatic Drive
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm50 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,93783,250
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,58169,684
RTO
8,5266,105
Insurance
8,8307,461
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6631,789

