In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS