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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Super Splendor XTEC

Aprilia SR 160 vs Hero Super Splendor XTEC

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Super splendor xtec
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 84,448
Mileage35 kmpl69 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.7 cc
Power11.27 PS PS10.84 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC
Drum
₹84,448*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Handle View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L12 L
Length
1985 mm2042 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1267 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg122 kg
Height
1261 mm1092 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm793 mm
Width
806 mm729 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-18 Rear :- 90/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm57.8 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir Cooled, 4-Stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5-Speed Constant Mesh
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52.4 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber5 Step Adjustable Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06798,284
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69284,448
RTO
9,6557,056
Insurance
10,7206,780
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,112

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