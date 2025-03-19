In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Splendor plus
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 77,557
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|97.2 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS