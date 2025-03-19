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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Splendor Plus

Aprilia SR 160 vs Hero Splendor Plus

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Splendor Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus Price starts at Rs. 77,557 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Splendor Plus engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Splendor Plus in 7 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Splendor Plus mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Splendor Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Splendor plus
BrandApriliaHero
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 77,557
Mileage35 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc97.2 cc
Power11.27 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Splendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus
STD
₹77,557*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L9.8 L
Length
1985 mm2000 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1236 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg112 kg
Height
1261 mm1052 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm720 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph87 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm49.5 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc97.2 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, Single cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Type
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm50 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberSwingarm with 5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06789,957
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69277,557
RTO
9,6556,204
Insurance
10,7206,196
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0321,933

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Honda Shine 100 comes with an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,767, while the Hero Splendor Plus starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>91,701, ex-showroom
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