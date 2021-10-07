In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Hero Pleasure Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Pleasure Plus engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Pleasure Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Pleasure plus
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 69,766
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|110.9 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|8.15 PS PS