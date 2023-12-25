Saved Articles



Aprilia SR 160 vs GT Force Drive Plus

In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or GT Force Drive Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Drive Plus
GT Force Drive Plus
STD
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,07,355
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,03,215
RTO
8,5260
Insurance
8,8304,140
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,307

