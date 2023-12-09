Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 160 vs Flycon Empire +

In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Flycon Empire + choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Empire +
Flycon Empire +
60 V, 30 Ah
₹89,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,93799,762
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,58189,999
RTO
8,5267,199
Insurance
8,8302,564
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,144

