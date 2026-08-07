In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Fidato Evtech Easy Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Easy Go Price starts at Rs. 86,315 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Easy Go has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
SR 160 vs Easy Go Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Easy go
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 86,315
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours