In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Enigma Ambier N8 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Enigma Ambier N8 Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. Ambier N8 has a range of up to 200 km/charge.
SR 160 vs Ambier N8 Comparison