Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|60.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Compression Ratio
|8.8:1
|-
|Displacement
|160.03 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Gear Box
|CVT
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|58 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|Yes
|On-Road Price
|₹1,23,937
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,06,581
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹8,526
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹8,830
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,663
|₹2,096