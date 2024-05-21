HT Auto

Aprilia SR 160 vs BGauss D15

In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
SR 160 vs D15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 D15
BrandApriliaBGauss
Price₹ 99,999₹ 1.46 Lakhs
Range-115 km/charge
Mileage35 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity160 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
D15
BGauss D15
i
₹1.46 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm110 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14,Rear :-120/70-14Front :-2.50-16, Rear :-2.75-16
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L-
Fuel Capacity
6 L-
Load Capacity
148 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Length
1985 mm1868 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1260 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml-
Kerb Weight
118 kg107 kg
Height
1261 mm1200 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm765 mm
Width
806 mm977 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Monoshock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front Fork-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
Single Channel-
Tripmeter
AnalogueDigital
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue-
Odometer
Analogue-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah3.2 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,52,073
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,46,191
RTO
8,5260
Insurance
8,8305,882
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6633,268

