In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or BGauss D15 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the BGauss D15 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm. On the other hand, D15 engine makes power & torque 3.1 kW & 110 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. D15 has a range of up to 115 km/charge.
SR 160 vs D15 Comparison