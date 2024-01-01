In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Price starts at Rs 99,571 (ex-showroom price).
SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
On the other hand, Pulsar NS 125 engine makes power & torque 11.99 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours.
Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS 125 in 4 colours.
The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
The Pulsar NS 125 mileage is around 64.7 kmpl.
