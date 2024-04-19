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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc249 cc
Power11.27 PS PS24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L
Length
1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1261 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
806 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberMonoshock with Nitrox
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic (37 mm)
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,40,915
RTO
9,65511,603
Insurance
10,7209,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0323,488

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Bajaj Pulsar F250 is expected to retain the fairing but could come in new colours, a beefier front suspension, a digital console and more
2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 & Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon
19 Apr 2024
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The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
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Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
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