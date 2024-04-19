In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|39.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS