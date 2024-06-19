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Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Pulsar 150
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl47.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc149.5 cc
Power11.27 PS PS14 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Single Disc BS6
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L15 L
Length
1985 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1320 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg148 kg
Height
1261 mm1060 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm765 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberTelescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTwin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,21,098
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,05,144
RTO
9,6558,942
Insurance
10,7207,012
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,602

Pulsar 150 Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 is powered by a 1459.5 cc petrol engine that puts out 13.8 bhp and 13.25 Nm
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 launched: Top highlights
19 Jun 2024
The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
13 Nov 2021
The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
4 Jul 2025
The updated Bajaj Pulsar 150 now gets an LED headlamp and LED indicators to improve visibility
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Updated for 2025 With LED Lighting, Prices Start at 1.08 Lakh
24 Dec 2025
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 could launch soon in the Indian market. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/AutoTechInfo)
2024 Bajaj Pulsar 150 starts arriving at dealerships. Check new features
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The Aprilia SR 175 carries forward the sharp Italian styling that made the SR series famous.
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