In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Platina 100 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Platina 100
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 65,407
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|102 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|7.9 PS PS