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Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj Platina 100

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Platina 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Platina 100 engine makes power & torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Platina 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Platina 100
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 65,407
Mileage35 kmpl70 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc102 cc
Power11.27 PS PS7.9 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Platina 100
Bajaj Platina 100
STD
₹65,407*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L11 L
Length
1985 mm2006 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1255 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg117 kg
Height
1261 mm1100 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm807 mm
Width
806 mm713 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-2.75-17 Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm7.9 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm58.8 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm8.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc102 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4-Stroke, DTS-i, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm47 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber110 mm, Spring in Spring Suspension
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube135 mm, Hydraulic, Telescopic Type
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06776,429
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69265,407
RTO
9,6555,232
Insurance
10,7205,790
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0321,642

Platina 100 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Bajaj Platina 100undefined | Petrol | Manual₹65,407**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero Splendor Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹77,557 - 80,331**Ex-showroom price
Platina 100 vs Splendor Plus

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Latest Car & Bike News

The updated meter console on the SR160 appears to have been borrowed from Aprilia's SXR range.
2022 Aprilia SR 160 to be launched on this day
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The Aprilia SR 175 will be a replacement to the current SR 160, packing more power and features, as well as new paint schemes
Aprilia SR 175 scooter to be launched soon, to replace SR 160
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