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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs CT 125X [2022-2024]

Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
SR 160 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Ct 125x [2022-2024]
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 74,016
Mileage35 kmpl59.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc124.4 cc
Power11.27 PS PS10.9 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CT 125X [2022-2024]
Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024]
Drum
₹74,016*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L11 L
Length
1985 mm693
Wheelbase
1365 mm1285 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg-
Height
1261 mm810 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm-
Width
806 mm-
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph97 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm10.9 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm11 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
160.03 cc124.4
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 stroke, Air cooled Single cylinder, SOHC, DTSi
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm52 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHelogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,06786,853
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,69274,016
RTO
9,6556,451
Insurance
10,7206,386
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0321,866

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