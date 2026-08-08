In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj CT 125X [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 74,016 (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, CT 125X [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 10.9 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The CT 125X [2022-2024] mileage is around 59.6 kmpl.
SR 160 vs CT 125X [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Ct 125x [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 74,016
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|59.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.4 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|10.9 PS PS