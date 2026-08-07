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HomeCompare BikesSR 160 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]

In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 160 Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.21 Lakhs₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl47.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc160 cc
Power11.27 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025]
BS6
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SR 160 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L13 L
Length
1985 mm2210 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1490 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Kerb Weight
118 kg156 kg
Height
1261 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm737 mm
Width
806 mm806 mm
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
90 kmph105 kmph
Max Power
11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160.03 cc160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic with double anti friction bush
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,41,0671,31,060
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,6921,11,569
RTO
9,6558,925
Insurance
10,72010,566
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,0322,816

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