Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj Avenger Street 160

In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenger Street 160
Bajaj Avenger Street 160
BS6
₹93,677*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.7 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc160 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multi-Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle cylinder, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve, Air cooled
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,24,114
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,04,339
RTO
8,5268,678
Insurance
8,8308,957
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6632,667

