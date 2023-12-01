In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less