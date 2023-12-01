Saved Articles

Aprilia SR 160 vs Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

In 2023 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Avenger Cruise 220
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
BS6
₹1.17 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic EMSDigital Twin Spark Ignition
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160.03 cc220 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valvesSingle cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,23,9371,49,741
Ex-Showroom Price
1,06,5811,27,635
RTO
8,52610,541
Insurance
8,8309,425
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6633,218

