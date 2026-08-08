In 2026 Aprilia SR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.
SR 160 vs Avenger Cruise 220 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 160
|Avenger cruise 220
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.21 Lakhs
|₹ 1.37 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|40.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|11.27 PS PS
|19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm PS