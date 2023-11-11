In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SR 160 or Aprilia SXR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 160 engine makes power and torque 11.01 PS @ 7600 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SXR 125 engine makes power & torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less