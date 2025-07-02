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HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs RayZR 125

Aprilia SR 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
SR 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Rayzr 125
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 74,960
Mileage40 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc125 cc
Power10.11 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1985 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1280 mm
Height
1261 mm1190 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg99 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
806 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchDry, Centrifugal
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm52.4 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorberUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,89286,928
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,87174,960
RTO
9,2695,996
Insurance
6,7525,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8341,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
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Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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