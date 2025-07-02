In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
SR 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison