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HomeCompare BikesSR 125 vs FZS-FI V3

Aprilia SR 125 vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
SR 125 vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sr 125 Fzs-fi v3
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.16 Lakhs₹ 1.13 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl49.31 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.45 cc149 cc
Power10.11 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
Matte Red
₹1.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
6 L13 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm165 mm
Length
1985 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm1330 mm
Height
1261 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg135 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
780 mm790 mm
Width
806 mm780 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
231 km-
Max Speed
90 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
10.11 PS @ 7300 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis-
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Rear Suspension
Mono shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tube-
Features
Battery Capacity
12V/ 5Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,8921,28,399
Ex-Showroom Price
1,15,8711,12,693
RTO
9,2699,015
Insurance
6,7526,691
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8342,759
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Low seat heightComfortable ergonomicsEasy to manoeuvre

Cons

Clunky gearboxExpensive than rivals

FZS-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Yamaha FZ-Xundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs FZ-X
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar 150
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Yamaha FZS-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3 vs Pulsar N160

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