In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
SR 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|10.11 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS