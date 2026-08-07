In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
SR 125 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sr 125
|Gt5
|Brand
|Aprilia
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.45 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours