|Max Power
|9.92 PS @ 7700 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|58 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic EMS
|-
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|9.2:1
|-
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,08,276
|₹1,27,477
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹94,288
|₹1,15,000
|RTO
|₹7,543
|₹9,200
|Insurance
|₹6,445
|₹3,277
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,327
|₹2,739